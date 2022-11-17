Postpartum Depression: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Of The Condition| Read

POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION (PPD) is a serious and severe mood disorder experienced by women post-pregnancy. According to the Postpartum depression website, approximately 1 in 10 women experience postpartum depression after giving birth. It generally lasts for about 3 to 6 months based on the severity of factors. However, 80 per cent of women diagnosed with postpartum depression achieve a full recovery.

What is Postpartum Depression?

Postpartum Depression is a mixture of complex physical, mental, emotional and behavioural changes that take place in some women after giving birth. New moms experience 'baby blues' after childbirth, which can include crying spells, anxiety, feelings of sadness, and mood swings within the first week of the delivery. Postpartum depression is simply a complication of giving birth.

Symptoms of Baby Blues

Symptoms may vary in every mother depending on several factors and ranging from mild to severe. Some common symptoms that last for a few days or weeks after childbirth include anxiety, mood swings, feeling overwhelmed, decreased concentration, crying, feeling sad, irritability, trouble sleeping and appetite problems.

Causes of Postpartum Depression

Post pregnancy, there is a considerable decline in the hormones (estrogen and progesterone) in the female body which may contribute as a factor in developing postpartum depression. Some other factors or causes contributing to the development of this condition include family history, relationship conflicts, pregnancy complications, premature birth, age, limited social support, lack of sleep and intense worries about parenting.

Symptoms of Postpartum Depression

Signs and symptoms of Postpartum depression are more intense and severe than baby blues. Depressed mood or severe mood swings, inability to sleep (insomnia), loss of appetite, difficulty in bonding with the baby, loss of energy, fatigue, reduced interest in hobbies, intense irritability and anger, fear of not being a good mother, feelings of worthlessness, shame, guilt, hopelessness, panic attacks, severe anxiety and recurrent thoughts of death or suicide are some common symptoms of postpartum depression that may develop within first few weeks after childbirth.

Treatment of Postpartum Depression

It is a treatable health condition with the combination of therapies, counselling, hormone therapy and antidepressant medications prescribed by doctors that can help in managing postpartum depression. However, one should be aware of the signs and symptoms of this condition to prevent or treat it.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)