Poor Air Quality In Delhi: 4 Breathing Exercises To Help You In Combating The Health Emergency

AMID THE severe levels of air quality in the capital of the country, it is essential to take precautions and preventive measures to protect yourself from the severe health issues caused by smog and air pollution. Dense smog and pollution in Delhi-NCR have made it difficult for the residents to breathe and are facing other health hazards such as asthma, respiratory problems, and itching in the eyes among many others.

When inhaled, smog creates inflammation in the airways leading to an increased risk of serious heart and lung diseases. Shortness of breath coughing, sneezing, asthma episodes and chest pain are a few frequent complaints of the residents living in severe air quality index areas. However, breathing exercises help soothe the effects of smog and harmful air.

Look below for some easy and effective breathing exercises to combine the effects of smog and severe air quality.

1. Kapalbhati

It is one of the most useful breathing exercises that promote detoxification of the entire respiratory system of the body. It helps in relieving shortness of breath and clears mucus in the air passage and congestion in the chest.

How To Do:

Step 1: Sit upright, with your legs crossed and your spine straight.

Step 2: Inhale deeply, then quickly exhale while puffing. Instead of inhaling, concentrate on quickly exhaling.

Step 3: Contract your abdominal muscles at the same time you exhale. When you exhale, your abdomen should fold, and when you inhale, it should rise.

Step 4: Work out for ten minutes. In addition to clearing the respiratory system, exercise improves digestion, strengthens the abdominal muscles, and increases oxygen flow.

2. Bhastrika

Bhastrika is an ageffective breathing exercise that helps in detoxifying the respiratory system and provides energy to the body. It removes all the pollutants of harmful air from the body. If you're someone suffering from asthma or other breathing problems, practise this exercise under supervision.

How To Do:

Step 1: Sit up straight, fold your legs, and relax your shoulders. Breathe deeply through your nose. Expand your belly as much as you can when inhaling.

Step 2: Begin to breathe by forcefully exhaling through your nose and inhaling at a rate of one second per cycle.

Step 3: Your diaphragm should provide the breath. While moving your belly in and out, maintain a still posture with your neck, head, chest, and shoulders.

3. Agnisar Kriya

The term agnisar means digestive fire. This breathing exercise helps boost the metabolism and proper functioning of abdominal organs. It Helps in clearing the respiratory tract of the harmful pollutants of the air and smog.

How To Do:

Step 1: Sit comfortably with your shoulders straight and your hands on your knees.

Step 2: Breathe in deeply through your nose, hold your breath, bend forward at the neck, and try to touch your chin to your chest.

Step 3: Draw in the abdomen. Exhale now while maintaining a straight chin and a fully expanded stomach. Ten times through the exercise.

4. Anuloma Viloma

Anuloma pranayama is one of the most useful breathing exercises in the practice of Hatha Yoga. Regular practice of this exercise can help maintain and clear the blockages in the respiratory system.

How To Do:

Step 1: Place yourself in the lotus (or Padmasana) position and close your eyes. Make sure your spine is straight.

Step 2: Bring your right hand to your nose while folding the middle and index fingers. Now place your ring finger on your left nostril and your thumb on your right nostril.

Step 3: Close your right nostril with your thumb before slowly starting to breathe through your left nostril.

Step 4: Keep your right nostril closed and close your left nostril with your ring finger once you start to feel your lungs fill with air. As long as you can, hold your breath.

Step 5. Exhale through your right nostril while removing your thumb from it. You have to keep your attention on your breath.

Step 6. Reverse the procedure now by inhaling through your right nostril and exhaling through your left.

Step 7. Repeat this cycle for an additional three to five minutes