Pongal 2023: Take Fashion Cues From 7 Celeb-Approved Outfits

Take some fashion inspiration this festive season and update your wardrobe with these incredible, fashionable ensembles. (Image Credit: Rashmika Mandanna/ Pooja Hegde/Instagram)

ONE OF the earliest festivals in India is called Pongal. In South India, the Tamil community largely celebrates it. The event, which welcomes a prosperous month, is held to honour Mother Nature. Prepare for Pongal in style this year by dressing like your favourite celebs.

kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most fashionable, attractive, and adaptable actresses in B-town. Kajal never misses an opportunity to look stunningly natural. Undoubtedly one of the best and sassiest ensembles you can wear during Pongal is this blush-pink embroidered lehenga. The pastel lehenga, which featured sparkling sequin accents with a pre-draped pallu and a deep-necked strappy shirt, provided further spice to this ensemble.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is just the ideal illustration of someone leading a simple and easy existence without doing anything excessive. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a seersucker chikankari saree that was entirely white. The borders of the elegant drape had fine flower embroidery. A sleeveless blouse was worn with it to create a monochrome ensemble.

Pooja Hegde

She is stopping here after giving the internet's users back-to-back blockbuster flicks, but look at the stunning red ruffle saree Pooja Hegde wore to an event in Mumbai. The actress looked lovely wearing it with a backless blouse in the same colour scheme. Take style cues from Pooja's attire if you want to give your appearance a trendy and contemporary twist.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan was gorgeous in an ivory lehenga with shimmering embellishments. The attire is ideal for enjoying the Pongal celebrations in style. Malavika chose a traditional Indian dress, demonstrating her taste in cultural clothing.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh looked gorgeous in an ethnic velvet outfit. The flared kurta in mustard colour featured elaborate gold embroidery. The diva wore fashionable pants with identical embroidery.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannah Bhatia is one of the sexiest, hottest, and curviest actresses now working in Bollywood. She looked really stunning in her metallic saree. Take a cue from the actress this Pongal and pair a pastel saree with a silk blouse that matches, styling it with a belt.

Rashmika Mandanna

In addition to being an excellent actress, Rashmika Mandanna never misses an opportunity to enchant online users with her attractiveness. She was dressed elegantly for the holidays in a stunning monochrome lehenga outfit. The deep red, lace-trimmed dress had a flared lehenga skirt and a strapless top with a plunging neckline.