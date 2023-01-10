Pongal 2023: Popular Beliefs And Myths About The Celebrations Of This Festival

THE HARVEST festival of India, known as Pongal is celebrated widely in different parts of the country, especially in Tamil Nadu. It is also celebrated in parts of Sri Lanka and many other parts of the world. The festival of Pongal marks the harvest season of crops and the culmination of the winter solstice. It is celebrated for four days with different names and traditions. Each day of the four days has its significance and importance.

The first day is known as Bhogi Pongal, the second as Thai Pongal, the third day as Mattu Pongal and the last and final day as Kaanum Pongal is celebrated as part of the four-day celebrations of Pongal.

Pongal 2023: Popular Beliefs

1. In Tamil Nadu, the legend of Lord Shiva and Nadi is known to be the belief behind the celebrations of this festival, one relating to the rearing of cattle and harvesting crops for a newer cycle. As per the legends, Nandi is cursed to live on Earth and help humans in ploughing the field for a good harvest. Nandi is believed to have misunderstood Lord Shiva's orders and conveyed them wrongly to the people. This is the reason why Nandi is supposed to help humans in crop production.

2. It is also believed that unmarried girls have a major role during the celebrations of Pongal. God answers their prayers for better crop production and harvest.

3. The unmarried girls don't oil their hair throughout the month of Pongal and refrain from consuming any dairy products and take a ceremonial bath every morning of the festival days.

Pongal 2023: Myths

Myths around the festival of Pongal include beliefs around Lord Shiva cursing Basava (bull) to go one earth and help the people grow crops by helping in ploughing the field. People celebrate this festival with their cattle and the crops they have grown. People thank cattle for their contributions to the harvest. People thank Sun God and Lord Indra and worship them as they are believed to be the ones because of whom the harvest is bountiful.