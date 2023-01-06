Pongal 2023: Know Dates, Timings And Rituals Of The Harvest Festival Of Tamil Nadu

PONGAL IS known to be one of the most popular and widely-celebrated festivals in the state of Tamil Nadu. It is also referred to as Thai Pongal and is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated by Tamils in India and Sri Lanka. The festival of Pongal is celebrated to thank the Sun, Mother Nature and various farm animals who contribute to a bountiful harvest. Also, Pongal commemorates the beginning of the Tamil month known as Thai, which is considered to be a very auspicious month in the Hindu calendar.

Dedicated to the Sun God or Surya Dev, Pongal is celebrated for four days continuously. The festivities of the harvest festival begin with Bhogi Pongal on the first day, Thai Pongal on the second, Mattu Pongal on the third and Kaanum Pongal on the fourth and final day.

First Day- Bhogi Pongal

The first day of Pongal is called Bhogi Pongal and is a day associated with cleaning and discarding old belongings, they are carried out to signify a fresh start. New clothes are worn, and houses are decorated in the spirit of the festivity.

Second Day- Surya Pongal

The second day is the main day of Pongal and is celebrated as Surya Pongal or Thai Pongal. On this day, the Sun God is honoured, colourful decorative floor patterns called kolam are drawn at the entrance of the homes, and each household cooks a pot of fresh rice with milk at auspicious times.

Third Day- Maatu Pongal

The third day of Pongal is called Maatu Pongal. This day is devoted to honouring and worshipping the cattle (Maatu) to remember the work they do – ploughing the land. Cows are bathed and adorned with multi-coloured beads, flower garlands, and bells. In Singapore, thanksgiving prayers would be conducted for the cattle at some dairy farms owned by Indians.

Fourth Day- Kaanum Pongal

The fourth day of Pongal is celebrated as Kaanum Pongal. On this day, importance is given to strengthening community ties. Family gatherings together take place to enjoy a sumptuous meal. Younger members seek the blessings of the older members of their families. It is also a day for traditional Indian folk dances such as mayilattam and kolattam.

Pongal 2023: Timings For Thai Pongal

As per Drik Panchang, Thai Pongal will be celebrated on January 15 and the auspicious time or Thai Pongal Sankranti moment will be at 08:57 PM on January 14, 2023.

Pongal 2023: Celebrations

The festival of Pongal is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu. Special events are organised on large scales to celebrate the four-day harvest festival. Each day of the festival holds special significance and is associated with varied rituals and traditions. Special delicacies such as avial, rasam, beetroot pachadi, medu vadda, sakkarai Pongal are enjoyed throughout the four days of festivities.