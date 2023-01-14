Pongal 2023: From Keerthy Suresh To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Celeb-Inspired Make-Up Looks

Just like these celebrities look, get ready for this year to celebrate Pongal. (Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Keerthy Suresh/ Instagram)

FESTIVITIES ABOUND in January, starting with Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal. Lohri, a harvest festival celebrated in the northern part of India, and Pongal, a holiday celebrated in the southern states of India, are both occasions for celebration or a modest get-together with family, friends, and other loved ones. So here are some beautiful celebrity-inspired makeup looks to embellish your sarees, ranging from glittery glam to gentle matte.

Subtle Glitz And Shine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Keerthy Suresh chose a simple lip colour and rose-gold eyes. Instead of using heavy eye makeup, she chose to highlight her cheekbones to finish the look. This makeup look will go well with a flashy or sparkly saree if you choose to wear one.

Low-Key Makeup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

With a sleek kajal, a neutral lip colour, and a little bindi, Pooja Hegde's look is all about simplicity. We adore the way her gajra, which is embellished with a bun, brought an extra traditional touch to the ensemble.

Light Gold Tones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

To add a soft gloss to your cosmetic appearance, a modest reflection of gold tones is ideal. The classic white and gold saree complements this look the best. With a glossy nude lipstick to finish it off, Samantha Ruth Prabhu pulled it off flawlessly.

With A Splash Of Colour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielcbauer)

In order to try something new, Katrina Kaif chose an aqua-blue eyeshadow. Using soft, subtle colours to achieve this aesthetic is fantastic. The best example of how to add colour to your makeup appearance is Katrina Kaif's saree-inspired makeup style.

Traditionally, kohled Eyes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Here is a simple tip to replicate Kareena Kapoor Khan's appearance if you also want to look like her: Use a smooth brush to apply the kohl along the waterline and then blend it in. It will give you a smudged appearance.