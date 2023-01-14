Pongal 2023: From Keerthy Suresh To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Celeb-Inspired Make-Up Looks

In order to try something new, Katrina Kaif chose an aqua-blue eyeshadow.

By Priyanka Munshi
Sat, 14 Jan 2023 03:29 PM IST
Minute Read
Pongal 2023: From Keerthy Suresh To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Celeb-Inspired Make-Up Looks
Just like these celebrities look, get ready for this year to celebrate Pongal. (Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Keerthy Suresh/ Instagram)

FESTIVITIES ABOUND in January, starting with Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal. Lohri, a harvest festival celebrated in the northern part of India, and Pongal, a holiday celebrated in the southern states of India, are both occasions for celebration or a modest get-together with family, friends, and other loved ones. So here are some beautiful celebrity-inspired makeup looks to embellish your sarees, ranging from glittery glam to gentle matte.

Subtle Glitz And Shine

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Keerthy Suresh chose a simple lip colour and rose-gold eyes. Instead of using heavy eye makeup, she chose to highlight her cheekbones to finish the look. This makeup look will go well with a flashy or sparkly saree if you choose to wear one.

Low-Key Makeup

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

With a sleek kajal, a neutral lip colour, and a little bindi, Pooja Hegde's look is all about simplicity. We adore the way her gajra, which is embellished with a bun, brought an extra traditional touch to the ensemble.

Also Read
Pongal 2023: 5 Traditional Games To Embrace The Harvest Festival Spirit
Pongal 2023: 5 Traditional Games To Embrace The Harvest Festival Spirit

Light Gold Tones

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

To add a soft gloss to your cosmetic appearance, a modest reflection of gold tones is ideal. The classic white and gold saree complements this look the best. With a glossy nude lipstick to finish it off, Samantha Ruth Prabhu pulled it off flawlessly.

With A Splash Of Colour

In order to try something new, Katrina Kaif chose an aqua-blue eyeshadow. Using soft, subtle colours to achieve this aesthetic is fantastic. The best example of how to add colour to your makeup appearance is Katrina Kaif's saree-inspired makeup style.

Also Read
Pongal 2023: Take Fashion Cues From 7 Celeb-Approved Outfits
Pongal 2023: Take Fashion Cues From 7 Celeb-Approved Outfits

Traditionally, kohled Eyes

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Here is a simple tip to replicate Kareena Kapoor Khan's appearance if you also want to look like her: Use a smooth brush to apply the kohl along the waterline and then blend it in. It will give you a smudged appearance.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.