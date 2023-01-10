Pongal 2023: Bhogi Pongal To Kaanum Pongal; All About The 4-Day Harvest Festival In Tamil Nadu

THE FOUR-day festival of Pongal, also known as 'Thai Pongal' is a Hindu harvest festival celebrated across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu. It is a four-day auspicious festival beginning from 15 to 18 January this year. It is an ancient South Indian festival which celebrates the harvest season. It is celebrated to thank the Sun, Mothe Nature and other forms of animals who contribute to the bountiful harvest season. The festival of Pongal also commemorates the beginning of the Tamil month known as Thai, which is considered to be a very auspicious month in the Hindu calendar. Read below all details of the four days of this festival.

Pongal 2023: Know All About 4 Days of This Festival

Day 1 (January,15): Bhogi Pongal

Day 2 (January,16): Surya Pongal

Day 3 (January,17): Maatu Pongal

Day 4 (January,18): Kaanum Pongal

Bhai Pongal: It is celebrated as the first day of the festival known as Bhogi. The day is celebrated by cleaning and discarding old belongings are carried out to signify a fresh start. New clothes are worn, and houses are decorated in the spirit of the festivity.

Surya Pongal: Celebrated as the second day, Surya Pongal is the main day of Pongal festivities. On this day, the Sun God is honoured. Colourful decorative floor patterns called kolam are drawn at the entrance of one’s home, and each household cooks a pot of fresh rice with milk at auspicious times.

Maatu Pongal: The third day of Pongal is celebrated as 'Maatu Pongal.' The day is devoted to honouring and worshipping the cattle to mark their contribution to harvest works. Cows are bathed and adorned with multi-coloured beads, flower garlands, and bells. In Singapore, thanksgiving prayers would be conducted for the cattle at some dairy farms owned by Indians.

Kaanum Pongal: The fourth and final day of the festival is celebrated as 'Kaanum Pongal.' On this day, importance is given to the community and to strengthening ties. Families gather together to have a sumptuous meal on this day. The younger members of the family seek the blessings of the older members of their families. It is also a day for traditional Indian folk dances such as Mayilattam and Kolattam.