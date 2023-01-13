Pongal 2023: 5 Beautiful And Easy Rangoli Ideas That Are Trending In 2023

Pongal 2023: Look below at the beautiful and easy to make Rangoli ideas to give your house a traditional and festive look.

By Prerna Targhotra
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 04:18 PM IST
Minute Read
Pongal 2023: 5 Beautiful And Easy Rangoli Ideas That Are Trending In 2023
Pongal 2023: Easy Rangoli Ideas (Image Credits: Instagram/ Easyrangoli Suneetha)

PONGAL IS an Indian traditional festival celebrated across the country with great jubilation and joy. The festival corresponds to Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival under many regional names celebrated throughout India. Pongal is a popular South Indian harvest festival celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu. This year, the festival of Pongal will be celebrated from 15th to 18th January this year, along with the celebrations of Makar Sankranti. 

On this occasion, people decorate their home entrances with rangoli designs named Pongal Kolam. They are intricate rangoli designs related to the festival's theme or traditional crafts made with dots and lines. Therefore, we bring you some beautiful rangoli Kolam ideas to decorate your house on this occasion.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chitra Kuppusamy (@vannam_rangoli)

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanjana Gopalkrishna (@culturalrangoli)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.