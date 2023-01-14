Pongal 2023: 5 Traditional Games To Embrace The Harvest Festival Spirit

This year, make your Pongal more special just by adding all these fun games. (Image Credit: File Image)

ONE OF the most well-known festivals in South India is Pongal. It is celebrated fervently and enthusiastically. The pongal games that are played are one of the festival's attractions. In Tamil Nadu, the Pongal festival is essentially a four-day celebration. In addition, Pongal is one of the most widely observed festivals in the region and is observed with considerable pomp. So, we've put together a list of games you may play during Pongal that are all a lot of fun.

Musical Pongal Chairs

Similar to musical chairs, kambam is a game. A group of individuals sit in a circle and play the game while singing a song. The first vacant chair must be occupied by the person in the centre of the circle after the song is over.

Pongal Board Game

Indian board game Kutthi Kolam is played with a wooden board and fabric pieces. To win, you must use the cloth piece to strike the wooden board in such a way that it lands on a particular pattern.

Pongal Blindfold

A game called pattam kozhi is played between two players. The other individual leads the blindfolded player around the playing area. It ends up being one of the most enjoyable village pongal games.

Ballon Bursting

Children and adults alike enjoy playing this timeless game. Players take turns attempting to puncture a balloon with a needle by hanging it on a string. Whoever pops the balloon will receive a reward.

Tug Of War

The goal of the game is to drag the opposing team across a line that has been drawn in the centre of the field of play. The winning team is the one who is able to execute this. This tug-of-war-like classic game is one that everyone can enjoy.