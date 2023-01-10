Pongal 2023: 5 Must-Try Traditional Recipes To Binge On The Hindu Harvest Festival

PONGAL IS one of the biggest festivals in South India, and it is mostly celebrated in Tamil Nadu. It is commonly referred to as Makar Sankranti in different areas of India. On January 15, the Pongal harvest festival, which lasts four days and coincides with the solar equinox, is observed. The entire season is referred to as Uttarayanam in Tamil Nadu, where it is also known as Thai Pongal. The festival lasts four days.

Sambar

Sambhar, one of the most well-known dishes from South Indian cuisine, goes well with dosa, idli, or vada. Given that it contains so many vegetables, this recipe is highly nutritious. This dish's distinctive flavour comes from the use of southern spices and vegetables! Therefore, prepare it and serve it with any main dish of your choosing!

Kobbari Pala Payasam

Rice, coconut milk, ghee, sugar, and other ingredients are used to make this delectable South Indian dessert recipe. This delectable meal can be prepared in about 30 minutes and served to guests on special occasions. Enjoy it with the nuts of your choice as a garnish!

Sakkarai Pongal

It is simply astounding how many different Pongal dishes there are in existence. each sporting a unique flavour and taste. This filling and healthy delicacy, a Pongal favourite, is made of greengram, rice, and jaggery.

Murukku

A tasty and healthy treat eaten as part of the Pongal feast is the urad dal-based snack. It is a perennially favourite evening snack due to its distinctive round-coil shape and crunchy taste. Use this fantastic recipe to try cooking this beautiful snack in the convenience of your own kitchen.

Tamarind Puliyogare

With raita and papad, tamarind puliyogare, or tamarind rice, is a spicy rice dish. It only takes a few minutes to prepare this recipe, which is quite simple to make. It is not only delicious but also healthy. So, enjoy this food with your loved ones during Pongal.