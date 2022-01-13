New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pongal 2022 is one of the most auspicious festivals of South India, especially Tamil Nadu. The auspicious festival starts on January 14 and goes on till January 17 in the state of Tamil Nadu. Pongal 2022 is celebrated to mark the beginning of the harvest season and the end of the winter season.

On Pongal 2022, people worship and pay tribute to the Sun God as well as Lord Indra for allowing farmers to attain better yields and for showering adequate water needed for the crops.

The festival is named after the ceremonial "Pongal", which means "to boil, overflow" and refers to the traditional dish prepared from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jaggery (raw sugar). To mark the festival, the pongal sweet dish is prepared, first offered to the gods and goddesses (goddess Pongal).

For the auspicious festival of Pongal 2022, here are some wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on this day:

Pongal 2022: Wishes

On this auspicious day of the year, do not forget to celebrate the gifts of life. Show your gratitude to the almighty for every blessing you have in your life. Happy Pongal.

May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal!

Sending you out the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal, have lots of fun and enjoy your every moment. Happy Pongal!

Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hope it is joyous and fills your days ahead with happiness. Have a wonderful Pongal.

May the sweetness of jaggery, milk, and these dry fruits bring the sweetest wishes to you and your family. Happy Pongal.

In this festive season, may every colour of love fill your home and heart with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal.

I wish that your Pongal will be full of fun and joy. Wishing you and your family a Happy Pongal.

May the auspicious festival of Pongal erase all your troubles and sorrows and may you live the happiest life. A very happy Pongal to you and your loved ones.

Here's sending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your loved ones on the auspicious day of Pongal.

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings on Pongal. May you be blessed with good health and wealth aplenty—a very Happy Pongal to you.

May this Pongal shower you with the best of joy and happiness. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Happy Pongal.

May this Pongal usher in goodness, peace, health and happiness to your life. Here's sending you my best wishes and warm greetings.

Wishing you a Pongal filled with happiness and prosperity in abundance.

Happy Pongal 2022 Messages:

Between beautiful kolams and auspicious decoration, let us meet, greet and, of course, eat, Happy Pongal!.

Pot Rice to Sun, God Sugarcane to cow and ox, Sweet rise to you and me, Good milk to friends and family. Happy Pongal 2022

As you celebrate the festival of Pongal, with a lot of fervor and cheer, this warm greeting comes your way, with a world of good wishes for every joy and happiness

May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

May the festival of Pongal fill your life with sweetness! May God bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness in your life. Wish you a Happy Pongal 2022'

Wishing that the auspicious festival of Pongal brings you everlasting peace and joy. May you get the gifts of good health and prosperity on this day.

Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy. Have a wonderful Pongal 2022

Let us meet, greet, and eat together and celebrate this auspicious occasion. Wish you a very Happy Pongal 2022

May the auspicious festival of Pongal bring you plentiful harvests in the years to come. Happy Pongal 2022

Pongal 2022: Quotes

Let's celebrate the beautiful festival of Pongal. I hope this festival brings happiness and cheer in your life. Wish you a Happy Pongal and harvest season."

On this Pongal, I pray to the Almighty to bless your life with happiness, fervour and prosperity. May Lord Sun fulfill all your wishes and bestow His blessings on you. Have a wonderful Pongal."

"On Pongal, we thank Lord Surya (Sun) for burning himself to provide us light, warmth and radiance. Wish you a very Happy Pongal."

"Let us celebrate this Pongal festival with joy and harmony to spread the message of brotherhood and love."

"This Pongal May Lord Surya bless you with positivity and happiness. Wish you a very Happy Pongal."

"This Pongal, I hope that fortune and happiness enter your life and success touches your feet. May Lord Surya remove all your problems and retain the happiness of your family."

Posted By: Ashita Singh