New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pongal is one of the biggest festivals in Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated for four days and starts from January 14 to January 17th. The festival is dedicated to the Hindu sun god, the Surya, and corresponds to Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival under many regional names celebrated throughout India.

The four days of the Pongal festival are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Maattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal. According to tradition, the festival marks the end of the winter solstice, and the start of the sun's six-month-long journey northwards when the sun enters the Capricorn.

The festival is named after the ceremonial "Pongal", which means "to boil, overflow" and refers to the traditional dish prepared from the new harvest of rice boiled in milk with jaggery (raw sugar). To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared, first offered to the gods and goddesses.

People celebrating Pongal often decorate their houses before the festival. They make rangolis to celebrate the festival. As the festival of Pongal is upon us, we have brought you some beautiful Pongal Rangoli designs.

Check beautiful Rangoli ideas for the festival of Pongal here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Not Rangoli (@just_not_rangoli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanthi Sridharan (@kolam.shanthisridharan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Not Rangoli (@just_not_rangoli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mala's Tamil kitchen (@ramamala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by subyogs rangoli kolam (@subyogs_rangoli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Vijay Gallery (@deepikavijaygallery)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun with Rangoli (@fun_with_rangoli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santhoshkumar G (@santhu_offl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIYAL'S FOOD & ARTS (@priyal_food_and_arts)

Hope, these Rangoli designs will make your house even radiant and festival-ready.

Posted By: Ashita Singh