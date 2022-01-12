New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: South Indians celebrate the festival of Pongal with a lot of enthusiasm. Every year from January 14 to January 17, people in Tamil Nadu celebrate this festival. The auspicious festival marks the golden harvest, with farmers expressing their gratitude to rain and sun. The word Pongal means ‘overflow’ or ‘boiling over’ and also signifies the gradual heating of the Earth by the Sun.

On the major days of Pongal, Tamilians wake early in the morning and take bath. They decorate their houses by making traditional designs known as kolams. For the customary celebrations, various types of dishes using rice dishes known as 'Pongal Dish'

The festival's most significant practice is the preparation of the traditional "Pongal" dish. It utilizes freshly harvested rice and is prepared by boiling it in milk and raw cane sugar.

The dish and the process of its preparation is a part of the symbolism, both conceptually and materially. It celebrates the harvest, the cooking transforms the gift of agriculture into nourishment for the gods.

As the festival is few days away, we have brought you some delicious Pongal recipes:

Medu Vada

Vada tastes best with coconut chutney and sambhar. It has a soft and spicy interior with crisp outer coating. You can serve the vadas to friends and family.

Ven Pongal

Prepared with rice and Moong Dal, this savoury Pongal is a delicious treat for the festival. Pair it with piping hot Sambhar or Pachadi of choice.

Arachuvita Sambar

Freshly-ground spices come together to make this amazing Arachuvita Sambar. This dish pairs well with rice and is an integral part of the Pongal festive menu.

Sakkarai or Sweet Pongal

Sakkarai or sweet Pongal is the dessert without with Pongal festival would be incomplete. Rice, jaggery, dry fruits and lentils come together to create this heavenly dessert.

Avial Curry

Made with crunchy vegetables and a soothing coconut base, Avial curry is another Pongal favourite. The traditional recipe is also a part of Onam festivities.

Posted By: Ashita Singh