New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pongal is just around the corner, and people are busy preparing for the big festival, especially in Tamil Nadu. The festival is a four-day festival, starting from January 14 to January 17, and each has its own name. It is a celebration of a golden harvest when farmers worship Lord Sun and Lord Indra, expressing gratitude. Just like Makar Sankranti and Lohri, Pongal is also rich with customs and traditions such as rituals, traditional khichdi etc.

As the day is only a few days away, here we are with detailed information regarding dates, rituals, etc.

Pongal 2022: Dates and Days

Bhogi Pongal: January 14, Friday

Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal: January 15, Saturday

Mattu Pongal: January 16, Sunday

Kaanum Pongal: January 17, Monday

Pongal 2022: Know all about the 4 days of Pongal

Bhogi Pongal: It marks the last day of the Tamil month Marghazi. On this day, people discard their old belongings and celebrate new possessions. They light a bonfire and burn their old belonging in it. The horns of oxen and buffaloes are painted, and Lord Indra is worshipped.

Thai Pongal: Also known as Surya Pongal, it is the main day of Pongal, and Lord Surya is worshipped. On this day, people in Tamil Nadu make a traditional sweet dish and khichdi to offer Lord Surya. They boil freshly harvested rice and milk in earthen pots and then serve it hot to family members as a prasad. In many regions of Tamil Nadu, women gather and perform the ritual together.

Mattu Pongal: On this day, cattle are given a bath and decorated with flowers, turmeric and their horns are painted. Cows and oxen are offered the 'pongal', and a special event Jallikattu (bullfights) is organised.

Kaanum Pongal: It is the final day of the Pongal where families visit their relatives and exchange gifts. Also, on this day, sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv