Pongal 2021: Also known as 'Pongali', the festival of Pongal is celebrated over four across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The most famous festival of Tamil Nadu, Pongal, has finally arrived and will be celebrated January 13 to January 16. Also known as 'Huggi' or 'Pongali' in popular culture, Pongal is the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu which is equivalent to Makar Sankranti.

Dedicated to the Sun God or Surya Dev, Pongal is celebrated for four days. The festivities begin Bogi Pandigai when people decorate their houses and offices. The second day, which is the main day of Pongal, is celebrated as Thai Pongal when people perform special puja to seek the blessings of the Sun God. Traditionally, people spill milk while preparing Pongal as it is considered a sign of prosperity.

The third day of Pongal is called Mattu Pongal when the farmers decorate their cattle and worship them. The fourth and final day of Pongal is Kaanum Pongal when people gather for celebration with traditional meal spread.

Following is the complete time table of Pongal 2021:

Bhogi Pandigai -- January 13 (Wednesday)

Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal -- January 14 (Thursday)

Mattu Pongal -- January 15 (Friday)

Kaanum Pongal -- January 16 (Saturday)

What are the auspicious timings for Thai Pongal?

The auspicious time for Thai Pongal Sankranti is 8.29 am on Thursday. Here we would like to mention that Thai Pongal is also known as Surya Pongal.

How Pongal is celebrated?

Pongal is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu. Special fairs and events are organised to celebrate this harvest festival. People also perform various kinds of pujas to seek Sun God's blessings and thank nature for providing crucial resources.

Special food items like medu vada, avial, rasam, beetroot pachadi, sakkarai pongal and moong dal payasam are also prepared during the four days of Pongal.

However, the celebrations of Pongal have been massively hit this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has affected more than 1 crore people and claimed over 1.50 lakh lives in India so far. Due to the pandemic, we would request to stay inside your houses and follow COVID-19 norms while celebrating the beautiful festival of Pongal.

