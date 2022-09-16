PM Modi Birthday Special: From Yoga To Maintained Diet, How PM Modi Keeps Himself Healthy And Fit

INDIA's Prime Minister Narendra Damodar Das will be celebrating his 72nd birthday on September 17, 2022. He has been serving as India's Premier since 2014. Before that, he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and is also a Member of Parliament from Varanasi.

From selling tea at the Vadnagar Railway station in Gujarat to becoming one of the most-loved prime ministers of the country, Narendra Modi witnessed immense struggles at his young age. But never has he compromised his health.

As a vegetarian, the PM has a simple lifestyle and is known to be a workaholic, who works for over 14 hours. He represents himself as a strong leader who can take difficult decisions when in need. One can argue that he is a living example of 'age is just a number'. Along with formulating policies for the countrymen, PM Modi makes sure to take care of his health and fitness regardless of the workload.

Let's have a look at PM Narendra Modi's fitness routine that enables him to work effortlessly even at the age of 72:

1. Yoga

PM Modi is a big yoga enthusiast. He starts his day with a morning walk and meditation. He also practices several yogasanas such as Surya namaskar and Pranayama. The popular PM believes that Yoga is highly beneficial for health as it provides physical and mental health advantages. On International Yoga day 2022, PM in his tweet mentioned that "Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals, it brings peace to our society, to the nations and the world."

2. Strict Fasting

Indian culture refers to fasting as very essential for every individual. PM Modi believes that fasting holds great importance in everybody's life. In 2012, Prime Minister had told that he has been fasting on Navratris for 35 years. During many of his foreign visits, he never broke his fast and instead had lemonades only. According to PM, fasting is a superb way to purify the body and remain healthy.

3. Diet

PM Modi's diet is like that of a common man. He follows a strict diet and seldom strays away from it. According to his several interviews, PM gets up at four or five in the morning, after taking bath, practises yoga and gets ready for work at seven. In his breakfast, he likes to eat minimal Thepla, dhokla or poha. During lunch, PM prefers Gujarati or South Indian light food. Dinner includes bread, lentils and curds.

4. Proper Sleep Schedule

In an interview with popular actor Akshay Kumar, PM Narendra Modi mentioned that" as soon as I get up in the morning, I rest my legs on the floor, it has become a part of my life. My body cycle works in such a way that I can't sleep for more than three hours. I get up at five in the morning and start my day with 30-45 minutes of yoga and meditation."

5. Homes Remedies are best

Home remedies have been proven magical to cure any health problems. In many interviews, PM revealed that he treats his cold by drinking hot water and observing a fast as well.