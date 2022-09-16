PM Modi Birthday: BJP To Mark PM's 72nd Birthday With 16-Day Seva Pakhwada Program | Details

ON the special day of PM Narendra Modi's Birthday, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to begin "Seva Pakhwada" (a fortnight of services) on September 17. Narendra Modi turns 72 this year, therefore, to acknowledge his achievements, BJP has decided to uphold exhibitions at the state and district levels. The party will celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday on September 17 and the Seva Pakhwada programme will go on for 16 days. It will be celebrated from PM Modi's birthday till the birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi.

Plans have been made by the party to execute this extensive 16 days long programme and have given instructions to all the party members and workers to take part in it.

The BJP National Secretary Arun Singh wrote a letter to all the party members related to the programmes. As per the letter, BJP workers in districts will be organising 'unit in diversity' festivals and send a message of "Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat" among the people.

In the programme which is scheduled for PM's birthday, the party functionaries in all units will identify a state different from theirs and adopt its language and culture for a particular day.

All the details of the celebrations will be updated on the Namo App of the Prime Minister and also five best state units will be awarded for organizing the program.

Events under Seva Pakhwada

1. The party has strategised the promotion of the book "Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar."

2. The party will run a campaign following the promotion of the COVID-19 booster dose.

3. Tree plantation drives and numerous cleanliness campaigns will be organised for the celebrations. Swachh Bharat in Angandwadi centres will be organised where every Mandal will make the beginning of the Adarsh Anganwadi program.

4. A special event on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya on September 25 will be arranged.

5. A special event dedicated to the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will also be organised. The use of 'Khadi'and the principles of the Father of the Nation will be discussed.

6. A blood-donation camp and free check-up camp will be strategised, distribution of artificial limbs and equipment will also be a part of the programme.

7. The party will also run a year-long campaign to make the country Tuberculosis free until the year 2025, under which everyone will adopt a TB patient and take care of them for a year.

8. PM Momentos is an open auction portal of the Government of India, which lets people participate in an online auction for the items on display before due registration. The auction will be held online from September 17 to October 2, 2022. This auction will be the fourth edition of the e-auction of gifts received by PM Modi. The web portal to participate in this auction is pmmementos.gov.in.