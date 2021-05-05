Plasma Donation FAQs: To clear the queries regarding plasma donation, here are the answers to some of the frequently asked question by the recovered coronavirus patients.

New Delhi| Jagran Health Desk: India has been witnessing a massive surge in coronavirus cases with daily cases breaching the mark of over 3.68 lakh cases. Amidst this, there has been a rise in demand for the plasma of the coronavirus recovered people. However, people have several doubts regarding plasma donation and getting infected once again. Well, that's a myth and several doctors keep emphasising that recovered patients should come forward and donate plasma as it can save the lives of several people. So, to clear the queries regarding plasma donation, here are the answers to some of the frequently asked question by the recovered coronavirus patients.

What is plasma?

Plasma therapy is a treatment in which the blood of the recovered coronavirus patient is taken so that the antibodies can be developed in the body of the infected person. Plasma is the liquid portion that is retracted from the blood and the remaining white blood cells, red blood cells, platelets and other cellular components are also removed. Notably, in this process, the blood gets transferred back to the body and there is no loss of blood and the procedure is also harmless.

When can you donate plasma?

A person who has recovered from coronavirus around 30-40 days after being tested positive for coronavirus can donate plasma. As in this period, enough antibodies gets developed in the body of the recovered coronavirus person.

Who can donate plasma?

People who are above the age of 18 and their minimum weight should be 50 can donate plasma.

How often can you donate plasma?

You can donate plasma 13 times in a year, according to American Red Cross. However, several doctors said that those who have recovered from coronavirus can donate plasma every two weeks.

How plasma donation cures coronavirus patients?

Plasma therapy is popularly known as passive immunity for coronavirus patients as it helps to transfer antibodies to the body of a COVID-19 infected person. The antibodies help to fight the deadly pathogen in the body of the infected person.

Is there any effect on the body of the donor after donating plasma?

Plasma donation is a harmless process and in this process, there is no blood loss from the body of the donor as the only liquid that has antibodies is taken from the donor's body.

Which was the first state to use plasma therapy?

Kerala is the first Indian state to try Coronavirus plasma therapy. It was done on April 18, 2020, in Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.

How successful is plasma therapy to date?

According to the Houston Methodist network of hospitals is effective and reduces the mortality rate. The research also states that those who are treated with plasma are likely to recover early and can develop their own antibodies.

How to donate plasma?

There are several NGOs and Plasma donation banks where you can donate plasma. You can also get yourself registered on the official website of www.delhifightscorona.in where you can donate the plasma and you can even call 1031 to register yourself for donating plasma.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma