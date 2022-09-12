Plants At Your Workplace Can Do Wonders For Your Mental And Physical Health

THE inclusion of plants in your workplace can have beneficial effects. It is a great way to boost your productivity and add cheer to your workplace. Just like we love decorating our homes with several plants you can include them at your workplace as well. People spend more than half of their lifetimes in their offices. It can lead to poor health conditions such as headaches, fatigue, eye fatigue, asthma and many other problems. Decorating your desks with colourful plants is an excellent way to lighten up your workspace. NASA researchers have found that some plants can improve indoor air quality.

Read below some astonishing benefits of having plants at your workplace.

1. Improves health

Plants are very effective for maintaining the well-being of an individual. Plants naturally filter toxins from the area where they are put in and help in freshening up the place. Poor ventilation can put you at risk of developing sick building syndrome which includes symptoms such as headaches, nausea and flu. Plants help in relieving the burden of the place.

2. Increases productivity

According to Dr Chris Knight and his fellow psychologists at Exeter University when household plants are placed at workplaces, the employees tend to perform better. The team revealed that employees are around 15% more productive when there are houseplants in the environment. With increased productivity employees become more focused and tend to achieve more.

3. Boost Creativity

According to research by Texas A&M University, plants can increase creativity by 15% at a workplace. Working includes being creative at every edge. Office plants can inspire. With the bright and vibrant colours and exotic smells, plants make sure to act as your buddies and leave a positive impact on your mind which helps you to be more creative and idealistic.

4. Reduce stress levels

According to a study in Physiological Anthropology, plants at your workplace and home can make you feel more comfortable and natural. Researchers in the study concluded that plants in your work area can reduce both physiological and psychological stress.

5. Help you recover from Illness faster

In a 2002 review by a researcher, it was found that people recovering from kinds of surgeries required fewer pain medications. Also, they had fewer hospital stays than people who did not have a green environment around them. Plants enable the environment to be more friendly and calmer which can help in quick healing.

