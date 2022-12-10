Planning A Weekend Getaway Near Delhi? 5 Best Places To Include In Your List

MOST PEOPLE spend their weekends exploring places near them. India is a hub of destinations varying from one another and is worth visiting. However, If you're someone from Delhi and are planning a weekend trip to nearby places, we are here to your rescue. Delhi is one of the most populated metropolitan cities and a destination for diversified people. There are numerous places to explore near Delhi. Check the list below

1. Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

It is known as one of the most quaint and unspoiled hill stations of Uttarakhand. Lansdowne is a quiet and old-world colonial charm town in Uttarakhand with spectacular greenery. It is located 258 km from Delhi in the Pauri district. The best time to visit this place is in winter when the temperature reaches a minimum of 0 degrees and you can experience snowfall during the days too.

2. Jibhi, Tirthan Valley

Referred to as the 'Hamlet' which is situated around lush green forests and mountains, Jibhi is one of the unexplored places in the state of Himachal Pradesh. It is located in Tirthan valley and offers exquisite views of nature.

3. Sethan Valley, Manali

Sethan Valley is an old-fashioned historic place in Manali and is known as a Buddhist village. It is a beautiful secluded village where you can enjoy breathtaking views of nature. Located at an elevation of 2700 metres, Sethan is a perfect place to enjoy your weekend amid mesmerizing views.

4. Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

It is one of the major and most visited tourist destinations in India. Known as the 'Yoga Capital of the World', Rishikesh is one of the most famous and sacred places to visit. The easiest way to reach Rishikesh from Delhi is by bus which takes around 4 hours.

5. Kuchesar, Uttar Pradesh

Situated in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh, Kuchesar is a small village at a distance of 80 km from Delhi. It is one of the perfect places to spend your weekend. Also known as Rao Raj Vilas, the Kuchesar Fort is a heritage resort which belongs to the ancient princely state of Kuchesar and is an eye attraction of the place.