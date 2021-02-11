In a bid to capitalise over the surging preference for online booking of hotels and flights, the travel websites have introduced exciting new facilities that promise hassle-free travel

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The winds of change are blowing for the beleaguered hospitality and travel industries in India with the ease of pandemic-necessitated restrictions, dwindling nationwide COVID-19 caseload and the initiation of the mass inoculation drive. Making up for the lost time and months of pent-up desire to explore new destinations, an increasing number of people are planning weekend and extensive getaways across the country.

In a bid to capitalise over the surging preference for online booking of hotels and flights, the travel websites have introduced exciting new facilities that promise hassle-free travel to the people. If you are planning a Valentine or weekend getaway, here's all you need to know about some of these unique facilities.

Price Lock feature

In December, last year, Goibibo rolled out the 'Price Lock' feature that enables travellers to lock the best airfare for all their uncertain travel plans. The fares can be locked for seven days, and regardless of the price surge in the intermediate time, they can book the flight at the same price at a minimal fee. The feature is exclusively available on the latest Android version of Goibibo. To six a price, find the lock icon against the flight of your choice and swipe left.

Door-to-door baggage transfer service

Last month, MakeMyTrip introduce a door-to-door baggage transfer service in a bid to make flying hassle-free. At an introductory price of Rs 699, travellers can have their luggage delivered to them at their destination within four to seven days (under the 'Surface Package') or as early as 72 hours for a higher price under the 'Premium Package'.

COVID-19 guidelines

Several travel website mention the COVID-19 guidelines announced by the local or state governments of the city you are visiting so that you do not reach the destination unaware.

Fare Alert

Several travel websites allow you to set a fare alert for the free-filled details. The website then alert you on email or message whenever fares increase or decrease by a certain margin.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja