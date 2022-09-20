Pitru Paksha 2022: When Is Sarva Pitra Amavasya? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi

PITRU Paksha, commonly known as Shradh, is an auspicious period in the Hindu calendar in which the Hindu people pay respect to their ancestors. It has a lot of importance in Hinduism. Pitru Paksha lasts for 15 days during which people offer food as tarpan to their ancestors.

It is observed from the full moon to the next Amavasya which completes 15 days. This year the Shradh period will culminate on Mahalaya day, which falls on September 25. Mahalaya is also known as the Sarva Pitra Amavasya and will mark the end of Pitru Paksha.

Shubh Muharat for Sarva Pitra Amavasya

According to the Drik Panchang, Amavasya Tithi of Ashwin month will begin at 03:12 AM on September 25 and will end at 03:23 AM on September 26 this year.

Performing Shradh On Sarva Pitra Amavasya

On the day of Sarva Pitra Amavasya, Shradh is performed for all those ancestors, whose date of death is forgotten due for some reason and because of that, people are unable to perform Shradh on their death date. Shradh can be performed on this day for all those ancestors whose death date is unknown. Farewell is bid to the ancestors on this day.

Pind Daan Vidhi

Pind Daan brings peace to the ancestors. Pind Dann is performed on the banks of the sacred river Ganges. However, you can also perform pind daan at home. Remember to do pind daan during teh day time. During Pind Daan, chanting of mantras is done by brahmins and worshipping of ancestors is done. Bhog is served to cows, crows, dogs etc.

In West Bengal, Sarva Pitra Amavasya marks the beginning of Navaratri festivities. According to the beliefs, Goddess Durga descended on the Earth on this day.