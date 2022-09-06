Pitru Paksha 2022: Some Dos And Don'ts To Follow During This Auspicious Period

Pitru Paksha is a 15-day sacred period in which Hindus offer their respect and regards to their ancestors in holy ways. As per the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, Pitru Paksha starts after the lunatic month of Bhadrapada following the full moon day. The Pitru Paksha 2022 will commence on September 10 and culminate on September 25 this year.

During these 15 days, it is believed that the ancestors visit Earth to shower blessings on their families. Rituals during these two weeks include Tarpan, Pind Daan and Shradh to receive the blessing of their ancestors. As per Hindu beliefs, if the ancestors are not satisfied, bad luck falls upon the family leading to several problems in their lives. Therefore, to avoid such impediments, there are some Do's and Don'ts that have to be kept in mind while the Pitru Paksha period.

Pitru Paksha Dos

1. Provide food to animals- During the 15 days of Pitru Paksha, feeding food to animals such as cows and dogs are considered to be holy and moral to make the ancestors feel content. It is a belief that through these animals the food reaches the ancestors and in return, they shower blessings on you.

2. Be Kind- Pitru Paksha is a time of repentance so being kind, polite and chivalrous throughout.

3. Seek Proper Guidance- Before performing any Shradh, seek proper recommendations from priests regarding time, location and remedies.

4. Practice Celibacy- If you are the one performing the rituals during the Pitru Paksha period to your ancestors, it is obligatory to perform celibacy.

5. Be careful with the ingredients- Whenever offering Tarpan to the ancestors, be mindful of the fact that black sesame, flowers, milk, flowers and Kush are the important ingredients to be added to the water. It helps in satisfying the ancestors quickly.

Pitru Paksha Don'ts

1. Avoid non-vegetarian food- During Pitru Paksha consumption of non-vegetarian food should be avoided. Alcohol, Tabaco and other food like onion, garlic and meat should be dodged.

2. Wearing/Buying new clothes- Keep in mind to avoid wearing or buying any new clothes during his period as it is considered inauspicious.

3. Avoid Grooming Pursuits- Abstain from activities such as cutting hair or nails, and shaving during the whole period of Pitru Paksha.

4. Don't indulge in propitious works- Refrain from indulging in marriages, engagements, buying/shifting to a new house or purchasing a new vehicle as it is inspected to be bad luck.