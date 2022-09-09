Pitru Paksha 2022: Check Date, Time And Rituals To Perform On Shraadh

People across India will observe 'Pitru Paksha' or 'Shraadh' from September 10 this year. This is a 15-day period that happens before Navratri and it is also known as 'Pitru Paksha' or 'Shraadh'. During these 15 days, people offer food as 'tarpan' (prayer) to their ancestors.

The 'Shraadh' is observed from the full moon to the next Amavasya which completes a time period of 15 days. On this day, at the time of sunrise, people offer food items offered to the ancestors. People also perform havan and puja and gives daan during this time period. Meanwhile, people are not allowed to celebrate anything special or not allowed to purchase anything during these 15 days.

Pitru Paksha 2022 date and time:

Pitru Paksha begins on September 10, 2022

Pitru Paksha ends on September 25, 2022

History

As per Hindu mythology, during this period, the souls of the ancestors or previous three generations live in 'Pitru Loka'. The Pitru Loka refers to the realm, which is the bridge between heaven and earth, and the god of death Yama heads this realm. People believe that when a person from the next generation passes away, in order to bring them close to God, the first generation is taken to heaven. Only the souls of the last three generations are given the Shraadha rites in the Pitru-Loka.

Rituals to perform on Pitru Paksha

Early in the morning, a holy bath is taken by the eldest son of the family. Later, in order to perform Puja, he wears clean clothes. Once done, a picture of the ancestor needs to be kept on a wooden table in the south direction. Now, the eldest son has to keep sesame and barley seeds.

Preparations are made including making Pind which is prepared from rice balls. Following the Pind, Tarpan is made which includes flour, barley, kush, and black sesame. Once the food is made, both Pind and Tarpan are then distributed among poor and needy people.