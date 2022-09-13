Pitru Paksha 2022: Avoid These Food Items During 15-Day Period Of Shradh

PITRU Paksha is a 15-day sacred Hindu festival in which we perform rituals to seek blessings from our ancestors. The Pitru Paksha commenced on September 10 and will culminate on September 25 this year. Also known as 'Shradh', Pitru Paksha is observed from the full moon to the next Amavasya which completes 15 days. Rituals such as Tarpan and Pind Dann are performed to receive blessings from the ancestors. However, people are not allowed to perform or celebrate anything special during these 15 days. Following Pitru Paksha, there are some restrictions and rules to abide by. Food has its significance in Pitru Paksha. People who perform Pind Daan and Tarpan for the departed souls of their families have to follow a strict diet and need to be very cautious of the food they consume during these 15 days. Some food items should be avoided during Pitru Paksha. Let's have a look:

1. Non-vegetarian food

Consumption of non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited on the days of Pitru Paksha. During Shradh, consuming meat and other non-vegetarian food are not allowed.

2. Onion and garlic

Ayurveda categorizes garlic as Rajasic and onion and Tamasic respectively as they produce heat in the body. Therefore, it's suggested by some Ayurvedic experts that onion and garlic should be avoided during the Shradh period.

3. Wheat and Pulses

Raw grains such as wheat and pulses are forbidden during Pitru Paksha. It is prohibited to consume uncooked food items. Moreover, vegetables such as arbi, radish and potatoes are also forbidden during these 15 days.

4. Masoor Dal and Lentils

The person performing the rituals should avoid the intake of masoor dal, split lentils and chickpeas. Chana Sattu and Black Urad Dal should also be eluded.

5. Other Food Items

Food items such as black salt, cucumber, brinjal and jeera should also be bypassed during the period of Pitru Paksha. Paan, supari, alcohol and tobacco are strictly prohibited.