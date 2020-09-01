The Pitru Paksha begins, here are the do's and the don'ts that everyone should keep in mind.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In Hindu mythology, there is a belief that the ancestors come to stay with us for a 15-day long period in the month of Ashwin in Krishna Paksha. When the ancestors arrived, people worship them to seek their blessings and try to keep them happy. Since it is the arrival of the ancestors, it is known as Pitra Pakh or Pitru paksha. The Pitru Paksha already begins but there a few things that everyone should keep in mind while offering Shraadh to their forefathers. It is believed that angry ancestors can cause severe harm to your life, so it is very important to take care of dos and don’ts.

Do's and don'ts

1. According to the Hindu Scriptures, no new works begin this month. Even, the purchase of new clothes, jewellery, gadgets and etc are prohibited.

2. During Pitra Paksha, marriages, inaugurations and any kind of celebration is avoided. Either postpone such occasions or plan accordingly.

3. People can avoid the consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food. Satvik Bhojan is advised to take during Shraadh. People also avoid onion, ginger and garlic during this time.

4. Organise daily prayer to keep a peaceful and positive environment at home. It makes your ancestors feel happy and relaxed.

5. It is believed that the ancestors came in any form to check on you, so, never send anyone back with empty hands. Treat the beggars and poor people nicely.

6. Donate proper Satvik food to the Brahmins, it helps in reducing the guilt of your known or known mistakes.

The arrival of Pitra Paksha is dependent on the sighting of the moon. This year, it begins on September 1 and will end after 15 days. Every year, end of Pitra Paksha brings Navratri. Although after 165 years the calendar has seen a huge change. Navratri will fall after 15 days of Shraadh.

Posted By: Srishti Goel