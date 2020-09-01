Pitru Paksha 2020 or Shradh Paksha is an auspicious period of Hindu calendar when Hindus pay obeisance to their ancestors who are no more with them.

Pitru Paksha 2020 or Shradh Paksha is an auspicious period of Hindu calendar when Hindus pay obeisance to their ancestors who are no more with them. Pitru Paksha 2020 will begin on September 02, Bhadrapada Purnima and ends on September 17, 2020. The last day of Pitru Paksha is known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya which is considered the most significant day of the period. It is also imperative to feed the poor after making an offering to the Brahmins. It is believed that the more 'daan' you give, the more it will reach your ancestors

Pitru Paksha 2020: Day and dates

1st September: Purnima Shradh

2nd September: Pratipada Shradh

3rd September: Dwitiya Shradh

5th September: Tritiya Shradh

6th September: Chaturthi Shradh

7th September: Panchami Shradh

8th September: Shashthi Shradh

9th September: Saptami Shradh

10th September: Ashtami Shradh

11th September: Navami Shradh

12th September: Dashami Shradh

13th September: Ekadashi Shradh

14th September: Dwadashi Shradh

15th September: Trayodashi Shradh

16th September: Chaturdashi Shradh

17th September: Amavasya Shradh



Pitru Paksha 2020: Significance

According to Hindu scriptures, during the 16 days of Bhadrapad maas from Purnima to Amavasya, the souls of deceased ancestors visit earth in the form of energies. These energies. As per the HIndu Mythology, during the Mahabharata, when Karna went to heaven after his death, he was offered lots of gold and jewels but no one offered him food. When he asked Lord Indra the reason for serving him with all the luxuries except food, the Indra told Karna since he only donated gold all his life during his reign on earth and never offered food to the souls of his ancestors during Shradh, he will be treated in the same manner in heaven as well.

Karna understood the cause and requested Yamraja to send him back to earth for 15 days so that he could perform shradh rites and donate food and water in their memory. Yamaraja accepted his request and sent him to earth for a fortnight. When Karna returned back, he was greeted with abundant food. It signifies Brahmin bhoj and feeding poor people is an effective ritual to gain fulfillment in afterlife.



Pitra Paksha 2020: Rituals

The rituals of the shradh are usually performed by the eldest son or the eldest male member of the family. While performing the rituals, the person should be mindful of three vices i.e. piety, hastiness and anger. The Rituals under Pitra Paksha involve Tarpanam and Shradh which must be performed to pay homage to the ancestors. It is also significant because if by mistake, a person has harmed, hurt or displeased their dead ancestors, they can seek forgiveness by performing these rituals. Therefore, men perform the Tarpanam by offering food and water to crows (believed to be the representative of Yama, the God of death or dead ancestors manifested as crows). Ideally, one must perform the Tarpanam on all the sixteen days, but the Mahalaya Amavasya is the most important.

