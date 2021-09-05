Although Pithori Amavasya will start on September 6, since udaya tithi is considered for rituals, it will be celebrated on September 7. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pithori Amavasya is a no-moon day of Bhadrapad month of Hindu Lunar calendar. On this day, the devotees worship Goddess Durga by observing fast and offering prayers and. The vrat on this Amavasya is considered very auspicious and is kept by married mothers for the happiness and health of their kids.

The meaning of ‘Pith’ in 'Pithori' means flour by which the name of the festival came into existence. It is also called Kushotpatini Amavasya. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana it is on Shravan Amavas and observed as Polala Amavasya.

This year it will be observed on September 7, 2021. Though the Amavasya will start on September 6th but since udaya tithi is considered for rituals, it will be celebrated on September 7.

Pithori Amavasya 2021: Date and time

Amavasya starts on September 6, 2021 at 07:38 am

Amavasya ends on September 7, 2021 at 06:21 am

Pithori Amavasya: Significance

It is believed that Amavasya vrat katha was narrated by Goddess Parvati to wife of Lord Indra. Amavasya marks the beginning of bright fortnight of lunar month. It is treated as most auspicious to pay homage to ancestors and to perform appease them. It is strongly believed that ancestors visit and bless on the day of Amavasya.

Pithori Amavasya: Puja vidhi

On this day devotees take holy bath and perform pind daan karmakand.

They even donate clothes, food and other valuable items on this day.

Pith is known as flour and 64 idols of pith are made.

They are worshipped and naivedya is offered to them.

This is the reason that, this amavasya is called Pithori Amavasya. Ashtamatrukas and Saptamatrukas are also worshipped.

This fast is mainly observed by married women and mothers for the prosperity of the family and well being of their children.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal