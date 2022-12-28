Pisces Horoscope 2023: Here's How The Year Will Be For The Water Sign | See Yearly Astrological Predictions

READ BELOW the astrological predictions for the Pisces zodiac sign for the new year 2023 predicted by astrologer Harshit Mohan Sharma (Indore).

For Pisces people, this year is likely to be all about earning knowledge. At the beginning of the year, due to the transit of Jupiter in the ascendant, the native may be blessed with prestige, respect and spiritual happiness. The month of January to April might be especially fruitful for the students. Students are likely to feel like doing hard work and there are chances of the best performance. Due to the transit of Mars in the third house in February, the native may perform best in their concerned field. During the months of April to June, there are possibilities of getting money from the maternal family.

The natives can go on pilgrimage to religious places with their families. People working in the private sector can get promotions and good job offers in the middle of the year. Students who want to go abroad for higher education are likely to get success. In the months of August to September, due to the combination of the Sun and Mars, the respect of the native might increase and they may also remain vigilant about their health.

At the end of the year, due to the arrival of Mars in the lucky place, those people who want to do their own business may get successful. There will be an emotional relationship with the life partner, and after a small argument, the relationship may become more intense. Pisces people should donate red lentils on Tuesdays. Gemstone suggestion- Yellow topaz gemstone should be worn on the index finger of the right hand on a Thursday.