New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year, you will not get rid of mental-physical confusion. Health-related problems will be recovered by moderation and diet. Due to wrong decisions, important work will get hampered. Work done with wisdom and discretion will be successful. Happiness and peace will be hampered by limited success in the economic field. For business progress, there will be pressureless decisions and trust of colleagues.

There will be pressure from the political side. The economic barrier will be removed, and business expansion will be tangible. There will be disruption in ready-made works, financial and business complications, family differences, unnecessary expenditure, material comforts will decrease. The cooperation of friends, family and colleagues will be auspicious for you. You will have to fight for social prestige.

Education Competition - This year, you will get success in your education examination with hard work and the cooperation of teachers and friends. Some obstacles such as laziness and carelessness will come in the path of success. You are advised to not postpone any academic work, else you may have to face the consequences. From the point of view of competition, you should try in police, administration, army, mineral companies, companies making iron equipment, chemical engineering, cosmetics, computer, the company making electronic goods, making goods of physical amenities.

Finance- Financially, this year is going to be favourable for you. It depends on you how much you can accumulate from your daily earnings. You will get success in pre-planned work and can invest capital on import-export items. Money can also be gained from the political field.

This year there will be new opportunities for you in the financial field. However, you are advised to take care during transactions. Salaried folks may get promoted to a new position based on their hard work. It is advisable to invest money in coal, iron, chemical, petroleum etc. This year will be very auspicious for you from a business point of view. You will have good contacts with political persons this year and can use them in business cases.

Health and Family - This year will be good from the point of view of health. However, eye or stomach disease may occur in the middle of the year. The situation will be normal except for sporadic disputes in the family. There will be a feeling of happiness throughout the year in married life. In the second half of the year, Manglik works will be done. There will be special interest in religion and spirituality. Personality will develop.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv