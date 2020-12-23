Pisces Horoscope 2021: Your love life is going to be full of mystical sparkles, however on in your professional life you have to let go some of your dreams that have out grown. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pisces Horoscope 2021: For Pisces this year was full of unexpected events, many changes also took place in your professional and personal life that helped you in nurturing your inner self. This year you returned to your roots and let compassion lead you forward. Since you have already been through a lot this year so please don't lose your composure as this is just the beginning. In the year 2021 these experiences will help you face the obstacles, so get ready to take a short trip to Pisces 2021 horoscope.

Career

The year 2021 is going to be a momentous year in your professional life as a lunar eclipse in late May and solar eclipse in mid-December will activate your ambitious house and will evoke unexpected changes in your career. Also, You may find yourself taking up opportunities you never would have considered before.

During late January, Venus is forming synchrony with Pluto, this will give you the power to team up with others and accomplish something meaningful together. However, when Venus in your second house of resources fights with Pluto, you might require to rethink your boundaries and share the wealth by the end of April.

Love

The year 2021 will bring mystical sparkles in your love life and will also deepen your love for yourself as in mid-March Venus will return in your first house of the self as it forms synchrony with Neptune.

During August, your emotional closeness and excitement in your love life will increase as Venus will transit your seventh house of partnerships and connect with Uranus and Pluto. However, from September to October, Mercury will retreat through your intimate eighth house, forcing you to work through emotional attachments.

Overview of 2021

In the year 2021, you are going to witness personal growth. From May to July, Jupiter will take a brief but impactful trip through Pisces, which will boost your confidence level to new heights. However, this is not the year to run from your true feelings or problems, as Jupiter and Saturn will spend the rest of the year knocking up your twelfth house of spirituality and will help you to heal internally.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv