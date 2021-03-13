Pi Day 2021: This day is observed with full zeal and zest by the mathematics enthusiast. They observe this day by conducting the mathematic quizzes and competition that revolves around the mathematic constant Pi.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pi Day is observed every year on March 14. Well, we all know that the Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, and the value of Pi is 3.14. As the world celebrates Pi Day, we will tell you why it is celebrated and what is its significance.

There is an interesting fact about why this day is observed on March 14. Want to know why? The value of Pi is 3.14 and as the initial of the number is 3. Thus it is observed in March as it is the third month in the annual calendar. Going by the date and the number 14 it is observed on the 14th date of March.

Another interesting fact about this day is that the celebration of this mathematical constant day begins at 1.59 pm so that it becomes the approximate value of the Pi i.e. 3.14159. Let us tell you another fun fact that Pi is an irrational number and it cannot be expressed as a common fraction.

Who discovered the symbol of Pi?

The symbol of Pi was discovered by William Jones in the year 1706. But let us tell you that the person who observed the first Pi Day was Larry Shaw and he observed this mathematical constant day in the year 1988.

After this, in the year 2009, the United States House of Representatives started observing this day on March 14 as a Pi Day. UNESCO also came forward as they also started observing Pi Day as ‘International Day of Mathematics' in the general conference from the year 2019.

How is Pi Day celebrated?

This day is observed with full zeal and zest by the mathematics enthusiast. They observe this day by conducting the mathematic quizzes and competition that revolves around the mathematic constant Pi which helps them to practice mathematic exercise.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma