New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The offices are opening and everything is moving offline after the effect of Covid-19 across the world is declining. Office goers will return back to their cubicles after a long time of Work from Home. The time just flew by but people are now adapted to the WFH model and resuming offices might bring in all the stress and extra pressure to them.

Work stress has significant health consequences and with the re-opening of offices, it might enhance and can lead to potentially serious disease. But, not to worry, because there are many ways to get relief from such stress and one of the most efficient things in coping with work stress is Chocolate. Yes! Chocolates are scientifically proven stress relievers and eating dark or milk chocolate can easily help you cope with the pressure and stress of returning to offices and all the rush.

Chocolates are sweet treat that makes you happy as well it has healthier indulgence. They are called brain food. The mere smell, taste, and texture of the chocolates are enough to exhibit its positive effect on mood and burst the stress bubble.

Chocolates are made up of cacao and 'Cacao' is well known for being a major source of flavonoids that help support cognitive and endocrine health. The flavonoids found in cacao are extremely potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents, with known mechanisms beneficial for the brain.

Chocolates contain Phenylethylamine, which stimulates the release of dopamine from the brain. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter, which creates a feeling of pleasure and motivation.

Darker the Chocolate, More its effect:

Of all types of chocolate, Dark chocolate is the most helpful in relieving anxiety due to its antioxidants, flavanols, and, of course, taste. The number of antioxidants present in dark chocolate can reduce stress by lowering levels of cortisol, as well as fight-or-flight hormones known as catecholamines.

If in a stressful situation, just go for a bite of Dark Chocolate because its greater amount of antioxidants can help you relax. You can also go for cacao, which is made from unroasted, cold-pressed cocoa beans and thus retains lots of nutrients, including stress-fighting and mood-boosting elements.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)

Posted By: Ashita Singh