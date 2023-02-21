Phulera Dooj 2023: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals To Worship Lord Krishna

THERE ARE numerous auspicious occasions associated with various deities in the Hindu calendar. One such auspicious day is Phulera Dooj. It is one of the iconic festivals in the northern states of India and worships Lord Krishna. It is celebrated across the country, especially in places such as Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana with great enthusiasm and joy. It is observed every year on the Dwitiya, the second day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of the moon) during the Phalguna month of the Gregorian calendar.

Phulera Dooj 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year Phulera Dooj will be celebrated on February 21. According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya tithi begins at 09:04 AM on February 21 and will end at 05:57 AM on February 22, 2023.

Phulera Dooj 2023: Significance

Phulera Dooj is also known as Phulera Duj or Phoolera Dooj. It comes between the festivals of Vasant Panchami and Holi and worships Lord Krishna in his all incarnations. The word Phulera derives from the Hindi word 'Phul' which means flowers. Offering flowers to the deity on this occasion is considered very auspicious. The idol of Shri Krishna is adorned in a white garba and seated under a colourful and floral creeper-decorated mandap. Devotees seek blessings of Lord Krishna for prosperity and healthy life.

Phulera Dooj 2023: Puja Rituals

On this day, people adorn the idols of Lord Krishna in their worship places at their homes and offer prayers. In Braj, numerous grand special events are organised in the temples of Lord Krishna and devotees from across the country come to witness the celebrations of Phulera Dooj here.

Devotees adorn idols of Lord Krishna in their homes. A popular ritual of playing holi with colours with diety is performed on this day. A special bhog for Lord Krishna is prepared which must include makkhan, which is the favourite food of the diety. After offering bhog to the deity, devotees should distribute it among the poor and needy. In some regions of the country, beautiful rangolis are made at the entrance of their houses.