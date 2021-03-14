Phulera Dooj is one of the auspicious days for Hindus, as it marks the beginning of the Holi festival. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Phulera Dooj is one of the auspicious days for Hindus, as it marks the beginning of the Holi festival. Every year on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month Phulera Dooj is celebrated. This year the festival will be celebrated on March 15, 2021. As per Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Krishna played flower Holi with Radha, and since then, this day is celebrated as Phulera Dooj by devotees.

This festival is celebrated mainly in cities where Lord Krishna is widely worshipped, such as Mathura and Brij. It is believed that Phulera Dooj is auspicious for Manglik functions such as marriage. Also, on this day, Moon will enter the zodiac sign Pieces and will blossom their life. Devotees on this day observe fast and worship Lord Krishna and Radha to seek their blessing for a happy life.

When is Phulera Dooj?

Phulera Dooj will be celebrated on March 15, 2021, Monday.



Shubh Muhurat timings of Phulera Dooj

The shubh muhurat will begin at 5:10 pm on March 14 and end at 6:09 pm on March 15.

Phulera Dooj 2021 History

According to Hindu mythology, Radha was keeping upset as Krishna was not able to meet her due to some work in Vrindavan. Since she was upset, the flowers, cattle, etc started dying. When Krishna got to know about this, he immediately left for Mathura. It was on the second day of Phalgun month he arrived in Mathura and played with flowers to enlighten her mood.

Phulera Dooj Importance

As per Hindu belief, this day is also described as Abuja Muhurta, which means you can begin with auspicious work without seeing the Panchang. Also, those who worship Radha-Krishna on this day get special blessings from them.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv