New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Phalguna Purnima is one of the auspicious days for all Hindus. This Purnima is observed in the month of Phalguna during the Shukla Paksha. According to the Georgian calendar, the day falls in February or March. This year, the day will be observed on the eve of Holika Dahan i.e March 28. This day is observed with different names across the nation, in Phalguna Purnima states such as Andra Pradesh, of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, Phalguna Purnima is observed as Kama Dahanam. Also on this day, we celebrate the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

On this day, devotees observe fast and worship Lord Vishnu for the betterment of their future. Now, as Purnima is around the corner, we have brought to some important information, such as shubh tithi, puja vidhi and the significance of the auspicious day.

Phalguna Purnima 2021 Date & Shubh Tithi

Date: March 28, Sunday

Phalguna Purnima Tithi begins: March 28 at 03:27 am

Phalguna Purnima Tithi ends: March 29 at 12:17 am

Phalguna Purnima 2021 Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh clothes.

- If possible take a holy bath in sacred rivers

- Now worship Lord Vishnu and recite Satyanarayan Katha

- Recite Om Namo Narayana and Gayatri Mantra

- After puja, distribute prasad among your family

Please Note: Doing charity on this day is auspicious, so try donating either clothes, food or money to needy people.

Phalguna Purnima 2021 Significance

As per Hindu texts, on this day God Moon achieved his freedom from the sins he committed in past. So, on this day, if devotees pray to God Moon then he bestows blessings on them, also, devotees get rid of their past sins. Not just this, on this day, devotees also worship LakshamiJayanti. People in various parts of the nation celebrates the birth of Goddess Lakshami.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv