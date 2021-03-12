This year Shani Amavasya will be happening twice one is falling on March 13 and the other one will take place on December 04. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Lunar phase of no moon is called Amavasya. It is observed on the Hindu calendar's the middle day of the month when there is a no-moon night. Also, Amavasya of Phalgun month is called Phalguni Amavasya. Phalgun is the last month according to the Hindu calendar and since it is the last Amavasya of the year, which makes this special day very important. This year Shani Amavasya will be happening twice one is falling on March 13 and the other one will take place on December 04. Know about the date, time and significance of the day.

Phalgun Amavasya 2021: Date and time

Amavasya will start at 3 pm on March 12th and will end at 03:51 on March 13th. Since udaya tithi will fall on March 13, therefore Amavasya will be observed on Saturday. Also, because the Amavasya will take place on a Saturday (a day dedicated to Shani God), it is also called Shani Amavasya.

Phalgun Amavasya 2021: Significance

Negative forces are believed to be strongest on this day. Therefore, it is considered as an inauspicious day. As per popular religious beliefs, it is said that souls of departed family members come down to the earth to meet their children and descendants.



Phalgun Amavasya 2021: Puja

On Shani Amavasya performing puja, donating food, and observing vrat will give prosperity and success. It will also make you get rid of ill effects of pitra dosh and kaalsarp dosh. As per religious beliefs on this day Tarpan and Shradh should be performed for the peace of departed ancestors' soul. A special puja for Shani Dev is also performed to please him to get rid of the ill effects of Saturn. As Darsh Amavasya worshipping moon on this day will bestow good fortune, prosperity in the lives of people and they will gain spiritual heights.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal