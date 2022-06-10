New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amid death rumours of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf, his family has now issued a health update about the former Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter, the family of Musharraf wrote that he s not on the ventilator nor has died. Pervez has been suffering from Amyloidosis, which is a rare disease, which affects the working of the organs. Further, the tweet also mentioned that Musharraf is going through a tough stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning.

Since, the term Amyloidosis, has arrived, let us understand what exactly the disease is.

What is Amyloidosis?

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that happens when an abnormal protein, called amyloid, builds up in your organ. Then this fluid interferes with the normal functions of organs. Though the Amyloid is not really found in the body, over a period of time is formed from several different types of protein.

Which organs are affected by this disease?

The organs that are affected by this disease are the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system, and digestive tract.

What are the symptoms of this disease?

Until and unless the disease has advanced itself, one can not find any signs and symptoms of amyloidosis. If you can observe the sing and symptoms of the disease, then they depend on which of your organs are affected.

Signs and Symptoms of amyloidosis are:

Swelling of your ankles and legs

Severe fatigue and weakness

Shortness of breath with minimal exertion

Unable to lie flat in bed due to shortness of breath

Numbness, tingling, or pain in your hands or feet, especially pain in your wrist (carpal tunnel syndrome)

Diarrhea, possibly with blood, or constipation

Skin changes, such as thickening or easy bruising, and purplish patches around the eyes

An irregular heartbeat

Difficulty swallowing

(source: Mayo Clinic)

Risk factors of Amyloidosis?

Some of the risk factors that Amyloidosis includes are age, sex, kidney dialysis, and family history.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen