New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sunday marked the first day of Persian New Year and the first day of spring, popularly celebrated as Nowruz. The festivity of Nowruz is celebrated all over India and beyond with great enthusiasm from the Parsi communities.

The day is called Nowruz which can be split into ‘now’ meaning new and ‘ruz’ meaning day, meaning ‘a new day.’

Nowruz marks the beginning of Farvardin, the first month of the Solar Hijri calendar, and is typically celebrated on March 20 or 21 all over the world. However, in India, most Parsis follow Shahenshahi calendar, according to which, Nowruz is celebrated around the time of independence day in August.

Nowruz is considered as a day for good deeds and speaking good words. For this day, like other indic festivities like Diwali and Eid, people clean and decorate their homes, buy new clothes, and have celebrations with feasts involving the family and friends.

In which countries Nowruz is celebrated?

Nowruz is celebrated in many countries with Parsi populations, such as Iran, Iraq, India, Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia.

In India, Nowruz is mostly celebrated around August 16-17 by the Parsi community following the Shahenshahi calendar which does not comprise of leap year. Some people, however, also celebrate it in March. Some of the traditional dishes of Nowruz are Akoori, Falooda, Patra Ni Macchi, Dhansak, Ravo, Sali Boti and Saffron Pulao.

