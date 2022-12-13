Period Cramps: Try These Four Yoga Poses To Get Rid Of Menstrual Cramps

THE UGLY truth is that the most challenging moment for all women is when they are having their periods. If you have too many period cramps, you can lay down on your bed or couch to unwind and feel better. In that scenario, practising only light exercise, like yoga, will help you get rid of your cramps. You can increase blood flow to the pelvic area by doing some pelvic movements and applying pressure to the area around the uterus.

Apanasana (Knees-To-Chest Pose):

Make a tiny circle to create movement and awareness in your pelvic area if you're experiencing some of the worst cramps you've ever experienced during your period. This is one of the finest stances to provide some relief without demanding too much physical movement if you are on the first day of your period.

Matsyendrasana Supta (Supine Spinal Twist):

If you don't want to do a seated twist, the best thing to do is a supine spinal twist on your back. By doing this, you may shift your pelvis without putting too much strain on your body by gently twisting. You can twist a little bit more deeply in this position if your cramps aren't as bad. However, a minor twist will still provide your body with relief if you're experiencing additional pain or discomfort in your middle.

Balasana (Child's Pose):

Stay in the classic variation of Child's Pose if you're feeling relieved. Even though you might want to fetch a prop, you can just do a wide-legged child's pose with a towel placed at the crease of your hips. Simply apply pressure to the area directly above your pelvis to help the tissue get the nourishment it needs. Although this posture can seem a little more severe than other mild poses, your pelvic area will feel a great deal of relaxation after doing it.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord Of The Fishes Pose):

Similar to the supine spinal twist, this twisting position will also cause movement in your core and provide you with significant relief from your severe and agonising period cramps. You are promoting the health of those tissues by contracting through your midsection with this seated twist. Simply twist as far as your body will allow, and you will be at ease.