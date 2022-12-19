Period Cramps? Try These 5 Yoga Poses To Help Relive Pain

A WOMAN goes through numerous changes in her lifetime, catering to the major one as the menstruation cycle. Menstruation is not just uterus bleeding once a month, but also brings with it mood swings, headaches, diarrhoea, fatigue, bloating and period cramps. According to Mayo Clinic, during the menstruation cycle, the uterus contracts to help expel its lining. Hormones-like substances (prostaglandins) involved in pain and inflammation trigger uterine muscle contractions. These high levels of prostaglandins are associated with severe menstrual cramps.

Dealing with these period cramps becomes really difficult and hinders the ability to carry out daily activities. Therefore, we bring you the five best yoga poses to help get relief from period pain.

1. Bound Angle Pose (Badhna Konasana)

The bound angle pose is a big stretch for the inner thighs and groins. This is a posture with a combination of stability, effort and flexibility. The Baddha Konasana helps in opening the hips and stretching the inner thigh muscles. According to Healthline, this yoga pose calms the nervous system and relieves stress. It alleviates tightness in the hips, pelvis and inner thighs. It gently stretches the stomach which helps in reducing pelvic pain.

2. Child's Pose (Balasana)

The child's pose is a kneeling asana and is usually practised before and after Sirasana. It is a resting pose which gently helps in relaxing the muscles on the front of the body passively stretching the muscles of the back. It helps in relieving back pain.

3. Reclining Twist (Bharadvaja)

This is one of the most popular yoga poses for dealing with menstrual pain.

This pose helps in relieving tension on the back muscles and the sides of the body and is one of the easiest asanas to perform.

4. Inverted Leg Pose (Viparita Karani)

Also known as Viparita Karani, the legs up on the wall pose targets the full body and helps in calming and relaxing the muscles. This effective yoga pose helps in pelvic muscle relaxation and relieves menstrual cramps. The pose helps in relaxing the feet and leg pain.

5. Head to Knee Forward Bend (Janu Sirsasana)

Janu Sirsasana is a full forward fold that offers a stretch from your ankle to your hips. This pose helps in stretching the hamstrings, lengthens the spine, strengthens the back muscles and massages the abdominal organs. It is one of the best poses that helps in calming your mind and cultivates a sense of inner peace within the body.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)