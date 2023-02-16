Perfume Day 2023: Here's Why You Should Not Gift Perfumes To Your Loved Ones

IT'S ANTIVALENTINE week, which is also, you might say, a pleasant week. On February 17, this day is recognised as "Perfume Day." You really did hear correctly. Additionally, if you're the only one without any other options, perfume is one of the nicest gifts you can give your spouse or friend.

However, did you know that in the 21st century, people no longer hold these superstitions to be true? However, some groups of people truly believe that all of these things are bad luck. The most common superstitious notion, then, is that one shouldn't provide perfume to others or to their loved ones.

A common superstition in India holds that giving someone perfume is never a good idea since it will bring them a lot of bad luck. Not only that, but if you give someone a perfume, there is a way to eliminate or cut all bad luck, and that trick is to collect one or two rupees as payment for the perfume.

Another opinion argues that giving someone perfume is never appropriate. The reason for this is that doing so is considered disrespectful, and the recipient of the perfume may assume that you are giving it to them because they smell bad.

Another superstitious notion regarding giving perfume as a present is that the love you have for the recipient will also disappear fast, just like the perfume's scent.