New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Just after Valentine's week, 'Anti Valentine's Week' kicks in. The third day of anti's valentine's week is commemorated as Perfume Day. Every year on February 17, people celebrate perfume day, and this year the day falls on Thursday. On the other hand, International Perfume Day or Fragrance Day is celebrated on March 21 every year all over the globe.

Anti-Valentine’s Week starts from February 15, also known as kick day, and the weekends on February 21, known as breakup day. The day is all about treating yourself to your favourite brand of perfume. So, go out and purchase that perfume you have been eyeing for a long time.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your lover. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Happy Perfume Day messages 2022:

You are the fragrance I would love to wear all my life as your love…. Sending my best wishes on Perfume Day to you.

Perfume yourself with the most beautiful fragrance to win this world every day….. Best wishes on Perfume Day.

May my love surround you with the best of happiness just like perfumes surround you with fragrance…. Happy Perfume Day.

Heart is like a perfume bottle…. You will only know its fragrance when you will open it…. Warm wishes on Perfume Day.

Two things make the women unforgettable, their tears and their perfume. Happy Perfume Day

Happiness is the perfume of the heart, the harmony of the heart which sings. Happy Perfume Day

Perfume is an indispensable complement to the personality of women, the finishing touch on a dress. Happy Perfume Day

The perfume is not goods; its creation is an act of love. It must reflect the heart of the woman who will wear it. Happy Perfume Day

A woman who doesn’t wear perfume has no future. Happy Perfume Day

If you don’t smell good, then you don’t look good. Happy Perfume Day

Happiness is the fragrance in the garden of love. Happy Perfume Day

Personality is to a man what perfume is to a flower. Happy Perfume Day

Music, at times, is more like perfume than mathematics. Happy Perfume Day

You are never fully dressed without perfume. Happy Perfume Day!

With all the Rose’s Perfume, with all the lights in the world, with all the children Smiles, I wish that all your dreams come True. Happy Perfume Day

The perfume of a person tells a lot about him…. May you always impress people with your fragrance…. Happy Perfume Day to you.

Little things seem nothing, but they give peace, like those meadow flowers which individually seem odorless but all together perfume the air.

The kind of perfume you like and wear has a lot to say about you and your personality…. Happy Perfume Day.

Sometimes you just need a good perfume to complete that look in the most elegant way…..Best wishes on Perfume Day to you

Perfume Day 2022 Quotes

"As perfume doth remain In the folds where it hath lain, So the thought of you, remaining Deeply folded in my brain, Will not leave me: all things leave me: You remain”

“I’m very intelligent. I’m capable of doing everything put to me. I’ve launched a perfume and want my own hotel chain. I’m living proof blondes are not stupid”

"May each and every day of your life is blessed with a beautiful perfume….. Have a Happy Perfume Day."

"No matter how gorgeous clothes you are dressed in, you always need a good perfume to seal your look"

"Whether I’m making a recipe or a piece of jewellery or a white-rose-and-jasmine tea or the perfume, I like to think of myself as a happy little sorceress, and if I could just have a little general store with all that stuff and give people a sense of my taste, that would be lovely”

“The perfume of a person tells a lot about him…. May you always impress people with your fragrance…. Happy Perfume Day to you.”

“Perfumes are designed to soothe souls and mind…. Best wishes on Perfume Day to you.”

“Happiness is like perfume… You can not pour it on someone else without getting some on yourself.”

