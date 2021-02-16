On the occasion of Perfume Day, we are bringing 3 popular superstitions that say that a person should not gift perfume to their loved ones:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: When we think of gifting someone an aesthetic thing which makes them feel good, the first thing that comes to our mind is Perfume. But, did you know there are superstitious beliefs attached to this elite gift? Yes! you read that right. We know it's the 21st century and things might have changed but there are still some people who believe in those superstitious beliefs, thus they restrain themself from gifting perfume to someone. Some people believe that if a person gifts perfume it is considered unlucky and on this occasion of Perfume Day, we are bringing 3 popular superstitions that say that a person should not gift perfume to their loved ones:

*According to the popular Indian superstitious belief, a person should not gift someone perfume as it brings bad luck. However, if you gift them the perfume, there is a solution to cut the bad luck and that is done by taking one or two rupees from them for gifting a perfume.

*Another belief says that a person should not gift someone perfume because it is considered rude. The person you are gifting a perfume might offensively take things as they are likely to think that you are gifting them a perfume because you think they smell bad.

*According to popular Asian belief, it is believed that if a person gifts a perfume to someone, their love fades away very quickly just like the fragrance of the perfume.

Perfume Day is celebrated every year on February 17 and if you are now worried about what to gift your partner on this occasion, don't you worry, there are several options available in the market that you can try your hands on. You can even flood their chatbox with heartfelt messages and wishes that will make their day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma