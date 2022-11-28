PCOS And Mood Swings: 5 Ways To Cope Up And Treat Yourself

THE COMMON condition of Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a health condition in which the ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, male fertility hormones which is present in women in small amounts according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PCOS is one of the common causes of female infertility, affecting around 6 to 12 per cent of American women within reproductive age. In simple words, PCOS is a condition that affects women's hormone levels during their reproductive years.

As per the statistics of Balance Women's Health, PCOS is a condition that affects around 1 in 10 women of childbearing age which results in symptoms and conditions including depression, anxiety, mood swings, irregular menstrual cycle, weight gain, and infertility among many others.

Tips To Manage PCOS Mood Swings

1. Educate Yourself

Women experiencing PCOS should know all about its causes, symptoms, treatments and lifestyle changes in order to deal with it. Knowledge is power in combating any health issue. Be aware of your mental, emotional and physical well-being and take measures accordingly for better health.

2. Talk About It

PCOS can cause extreme stress, anxiety and mood swing symptoms which can make an individual feel overwhelmed and exhausted. Having someone to speak about it, to pour your feelings out can be a very relaxing exercise. Talking about your situation with your doctor, family or friends can help you deal with the situation better and can help in uplifting your mood.

3. Yoga and Meditation

Yoga and meditation are powerful weapons that help in dealing with stress and detoxify the body and mind. Many studies suggest that yoga can help reduce the testosterone levels in the female body which is one of the causes of PCOS. Yoga and meditation can help relax your mind and body by enhancing the oxygenated blood supply to the brain which in turn promotes the restoration of hormonal balance of the body.

4. Positive Affirmations

Acknowledging yourself with positive affirmations, practising journaling and other thoughtful activities can help release stress and uplift your mood. Positive affirmations are a form of self-help which can help you overcome fear, feelings of anxiety, and self-doubt and helps you in believing in yourself.

5. The Mind-Body Method

Changes in lifestyle and the formation of healthy and sustainable habits can help in dealing with mood swings during PCOS. Consuming the right and healthy food, practising exercises and yoga poses, relaxing enough, making a sleep schedule and other lifestyle changes can benefit in long run.

