Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals Of The Day

PUTRADA EKADASHI is an auspicious Hindu festival observed on the eleventh day of Sawan month. It is observed by devotees all over the country. The word 'Putrada' refers to the giver of sons because this Ekadashi falls in the month of Pausha. It is mainly observed by couples who desire to be blessed with a son. On this auspicious occasion, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings for a child especially a son and a prosperous and healthy life. This year, Putrada Ekadashi will be celebrated on January 02.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The Putrada Ekadashi this year will be celebrated on January, 02. As per Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 07:11 PM on January 01 and will end at 08:23 PM on January 02, 2023. The Parana timings are from 07:15 AM to 09:19 AM on January 02, 2023.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, the importance of Ekadashi Tithi was narrated to Pandava king Yudhisthir by Lord Krishna. According to popular beliefs, the devotees who observe a day-long fast on this day receive the immense blessings of Lord Vishnu. Fasting on this day with complete dedication and devotion leads to devotees being blessed with a son. By observing fast on this Ekadashi, the guilt of committing sins is also pardoned by diety.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Rituals

On this day, devotees get up early in the morning and take a holy bath. Some people observe the fast without even drinking water, some consume only fruits and satvik meals. People should refrain from consuming rice on Ekadashi tithi. Offering Tulsi leaves, flowers and bhog to Lord Vishnu is considered auspicious. Reciting Vishnu Sahastranama is very auspicious.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2023: Mantra

"Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay"

"Om Devaki Sut Givind Vasudev Jagapate

Dehi Mein Tanayan Krishna Twamaham Sharnam Gatah"