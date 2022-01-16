New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Purnima is one of the most important days for Hindus as two lunar fortnights with Full Moon and New Moon appears on this day. Out of twelve full moon nights a year, Paush Purnima has great significance as it marks the beginning of Magha, a sacred month for performing austerities. This year, Paush Purnima will be observed on January 17, 2022. On this day, devotees take bath in holy rivers such as Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, Godavari etc, but at Dashashwamedh Ghat at Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayag is considered highly auspicious.

Not just this, Paush Purnima concurs with Goddess Shakambari Jayanti. She is an avatar of Goddess Durga, who came into being on this Purnima Tithi to eliminate the drought situation on the Earth. Hence, she is worshipped as the Goddess of Vegetation.

Paush Purnima 2022: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: January 17, Monday

Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:18 AM on January 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:17 AM on January 18, 2022

Paush Purnima 2022: Significance

As per Hindu belief, taking a holy bath and observing a day-long fast on this day bestows devotees with a healthy life and attain Moksha, the cycle of birth and death. Also, Paush Purnima marks the beginning of the one month long austerity period, which is observed as Magha. Charity during this time is considered highly auspicious as people. Hence, devotees offer charity to needy people as per their capacity.

Across India, ‘Pushya Abhishek Yatra’ is performed in various temples of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. The followers of ISKCON and Vaishnava Sampradaya start Pushyabhishek Yatra on this day. Tribes living in rural parts of Chhattisgarh celebrate the Charta festival on Paush Purnima day.

Paush Purnima 2022: Puja Vidhi

- Take a holy dip in holy rivers such as Ganga and Yamuna on this day.

- Give arghya to Sun.

- Take a vow to observe a day-long fast.

- Perform Satyanarayan Puja or the Kul Devta or any Devi puja on this day.

- Chant Gayatri Mantra or Om Namo Narayana mantra for 108 times in a row.

- Doing charity on this day is considered auspicious

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv