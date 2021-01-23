Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2021: Every Ekadashi has a unique name and its own significance. The Ekadashi that falls in the Shukla Paksha during Pausha month is called Pausha Putrada Ekadashi.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. There are two Ekadashis in one month, one falls at the time of Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the Moon) and the second at the time of Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon). Therefore, a total of 24 Ekadashis take place in a year. Every Ekadashi has a unique name and its own significance. The Ekadashi that falls in the Shukla Paksha during Pausha month is called Pausha Putrada Ekadashi.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Date and Time:

The Pausha Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Shubh Muhurat:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 08:56 PM on Jan 23, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:57 PM on Jan 24, 2021

Parana Time- 7:11 AM to 9:19 AM on Jan 25, 2021

What are the timings of Parana?

According to drikpanchang, Parana time is from 07:13 to 09:21 on January 25, 2021. On Parana Day Dwadashi end moment: 00:24 on January 25, 2021.

Significance of Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2021

On this day, the devotees worship Sudarshan Chakradhari Lord Vishnu. It is said that if a childless couple observes this fast according to the vidhi (tradition/rules) get blessed with a baby.

The devotees get up early in the morning and they take a bath after that, they perform a puja. The devotees also offer yellow clothes to Lord Vishnu with prasad, incense sticks, sandalwood paste, basil leaves, and flowers. Devotees also offer a special blog to Lord Vishnu and the mantra of Lord Vishnu is chanted to please the deity. Devotees break the fast on the next day in Parana.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma