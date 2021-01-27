Paush Purnima 2021: Taking a dip on Paush Purnima in the holy river Ganga and Yamuna helps people get rid of the sins they committed in the past and present life.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Paush Purnima 2021 is one of the most auspicious days for all the Hindus as on this day devotees perform the ceremonious bath in the sacred rivers Ganga and Yamuna. As per Hindu calendar, Paush Purnima also known as Shakambari Jayanti falls on the full moon day of Paush month.

As per Hindu mythology, taking a dip on Paush Purnima in holy river helps people get rid of the bad deeds that they committed in the past and present life. Also, this makes them closer to the path of attaining Moksha. In some of the parts of India, on this day, Shakambari Devi an avatar of Goddess Durga is worshipped. Paush Purnima marks the beginning of Magha month, a month for performing austerities.

Paush Purnima 2021 Date

On January 28 the fast will be observed.

Paush Purnima 2021 Puja Timings

The tithi will start at 1:17 am on 28 January and will end at 12:45 am next day on 29 January.

Devotees will observe the fasting from sunrise and will break their fast after worshipping Moon God in the evening.

Paush Purnima 2021 Significance

On this day taking holy bath at Triveni Sangam at Prayag and Dashashwamedh Ghat at Varanasi is considered very auspicious. Many devotees observe Satyanarayana fast and worship Lord Vishnu on this day.

As per mythology, after giving Arghya to Lord Sun while bathing in the holy river, offer prayers to Shiva lingam and conclude the rituals by performing Arti and distributing the prasad.

Also, on Paush Purnima one can donate essential things such as clothes, food, money or other items to needy people. It is believed that by performing donation between Paush Purnima and Magha Purnima is fruitful.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv