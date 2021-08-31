Paryushana is initiated by Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. The last day is Samvatsari Pratikramana. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Paryushana is right around the corner. It means abiding and coming together and is an annual holy event for the Jain community. Normally it occurs in Shukla paksh of the month Bhadrapad of the Hindu Lunar calendar. And this year it is starting from September 4, 2021.

For the unversed, there are two sectors in the Jain community, Digambars and Shwetambars. Digambars refer to this festival as Das Lakshana and the duration of Paryushana is for 10 days. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Shwetambar Jains refer to the event as Paryushana only and their duration is for just 8 days. Samvatsari or Kshamavani are the ending celebrations.

Paryushana 2021: Date

Paryushana is initiated by Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapad month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. The last day is Samvatsari Pratikramana.

Paryushana parvarambh: September 4, 2021

Samvatsari parv: September 11,2021

Paryushana: Significance

Paryushana is to get closer to one's soul and it can be achieved by meditation and introspection. It is believed that devas worship Tirthankaras during these eight days. By fasting and offering prayers, the level of spiritual intensity is increased. Digambars celebrate Das Lakshana as Uttam Kshama. Shwetambar Jain's celebrate Paryushana as Michhami Dukkadami, humbly asking for forgiveness if he or she has hurt anybody, knowingly or unknowingly through thoughts, words or action.

Digambars recite on ten days of fasting, the ten chapters of Tattvartha Sutra, a sacred Jain text. They celebrate sixth day as Sugandh Dashami. On this day they visit Jain temple. In front of idol they light sugandh powder or dhoop with the thought to burn all the karmas and make their souls free. 12th Jain Tirthankar Lord Vasupujya attained Moksha ( nirvana ) on Ananta Chaturdashi. Special worship is done by Digambara Jains on Ananta Chaturdashi. Processions are arranged leading to Jain temples.

Shwetambar Jains recite the Kalpa Sutra while some Shwetambar Sthanakwasi recite the Antagada Sutra. Samvatsari is the last day of Paryushana for the Shwetambar sect, it falls on Shukla paksha Panchami of Bhadrapad. On this day Jains forgive and seek forgiveness from all.

Paryushana: Fasting

Fasting is an important part of Paryushana. It varies from a span of only one day or longer as per the strength and devotion. They do not eat food after sunset. To focus on meditation and divert their attention from worldly desires and also to keep awareness for self-reliance they observe fast. The ultimate goal has been salvation, to dedicate their lives for the purification of their souls.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal